3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $212,000

Turnkey - move in ready Broken Arrow home for sale! Features include : 3 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, bamboo wood floors, fireplace, raised ceiling heights, split bedroom floor plan, main bathroom includes separate shower and double walk in closets, fully fenced backyard, full gutters and more. Sidewalk and park neighborhood with greenbelt area. Don't miss out on this unicorn of a listing! Highest & Best deadline 12pm Sunday 8/1

