3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $210,000

Fantastic three bedroom home move-in ready. Beautiful vinyl wood-look floors throughout, including bedrooms and baths! Open kitchen and living room great for entertaining. Kitchen boasts breakfast nook, bar seating, black appliances & plenty of storage. Master suite has private bath and walk-in closet. Spacious bedrooms and full hall bath. Utility opens to garage - perfect for easy access in and out. Backyard is spacious, can fit a trampoline or playset and offers a covered patio. Don't miss this one!

