3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $205,000

Super cute, updated and ready for you! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, vaulted living room with fireplace, master suite with private bath and so much more. Recent updates include kitchen remodel with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, guest bath remodel, wood-look tile flooring, carpet, some fresh paint and partial fence replacement. Water heater and HVAC replaced in the past 5 years. Appliances are approximately 2 years old. MULTIPLE OFFERS. PLEASE SUBMIT HIGHEST & BEST BY 11/29/21 AT 2:00 PM.