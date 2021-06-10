3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $200,000

Large lot with circle drive! Property includes the half lot adjacent to it. Large vaulted den, large walk in closets. Property being sold as-is. View More
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Large lot with circle drive! Property includes the half lot adjacent to it. Large vaulted den, large walk in closets. Property being sold as-is. View More
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The driver who reportedly lost control of the vehicle that crashed into her, going about 90 mph on 21st Street just west of Memorial, is expected to be OK.
Douglas Goodner, 48, of Skiatook and William McWhirt, 59, of Sand Springs were pronounced dead at the scene.
"My first job was fast food. I worked at Burger King. I called myself the Burger Queen. I took a lot of pride in it. I wanted to be the fastest in the drive-thru. That is where I learned work ethic."
The 30-acre location at the base of Turkey Mountain — which was first purchased in 1953 and last renovated in 1968 — now hosts amenities including nature trails, a covered outdoor basketball court, a zipline, and areas for disc golf and kayaking thanks to a $15 million fundraising effort.
The bridge, which is more than 100 years old, has been determined to be structurally unsound.
Two Tulsans came up with entirely different ideas — and different paths — for getting a local car tag into production.
Softball crowd in OKC reminds us of our progress, how much we have missed live sports and each other
Burger King is trying to get a leg up in the chicken sandwich wars by taking a not-so-subtle dig at rival Chick-fil-A's fraught history with the LGBTQ+ community.
Mecum Tulsa 2021 will feature a myriad of American muscle cars, classics, trucks, hot rods, customs and more at the River Spirit Expo.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.