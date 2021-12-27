 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $199,000

Lovely home with open floorplan. Living Room has high ceiling, fireplace with gas logs, and is open to sunny kitchen w/breakfast nook and patio access. Roof and Gutters new (2021). Lincoln Elementary School. Split bedroom plan. Large master has private bath with separate walk-in closets. Indoor utility w/garage access.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert