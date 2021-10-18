 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $195,000

You are viewing a revived ranch updated throughout. Brilliantly bright and warmly welcoming. Serendipity strikes as cascading light pours from grand windows in the large living which escorts you into the breathtakingly beautiful kitchen. Covered back patio- ready for entertaining. Chic, vogue and here to provide you with a radiating, delightful dwelling.

