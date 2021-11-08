 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $192,500

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $192,500

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $192,500

Don’t miss this fabulous 3 bed/2bath home. Open floor plan invites you into a warm & cozy family room with fireplace and gorgeous picture window. Kitchen is completely updated with exclusive colors, gas range and perfectly designed breakfast nook. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are large with walk-in closets. Master bedroom has fresh paint and walk-in closet. Master bath has been updated. Large backyard, lots of room for family & friends. Seller reserves barn door on master bedroom, will replace door. This is a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News