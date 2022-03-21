 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $189,900

*** COMING SOON. NO SHOWINGS OR OFFERS UNTIL 03/16/2022*** New Paint, Carpet, flooring, Garage door and opener. Many Upgrades throughout. Come make this house your HOME! Close to Shopping and right in the heart of Broken Arrow! New Paint in & out, new garage door and opener. New appliances stay. Mostly New windows throughout and New Sliding glass door to backyard.

