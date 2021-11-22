*COMING SOON - no showings or offers until 11/12* Do you dream of coming home to a peaceful park-like backyard instead of staring at a neighbor's home? That's exactly what you will find with this 3 bed, 2 bath Broken Arrow schools property backing to a spectacular greenbelt with basketball & tennis courts, playground & walking trails! New interior paint, updated bath, large master down, 2 bed up with additional room adjacent ideal for play room or expanded closet! 1-Year Home Warranty offered by seller!
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $180,000
