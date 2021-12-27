 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $180,000

Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 remodeled bathrooms, & a 2 car attached garage. Large privacy fenced in back yard, the home has wood veneer flooring and tile throughout as well. Vaulted ceilings with a wood burning fireplace in the living room. This one won't last in Union school district.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert