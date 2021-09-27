 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $169,900

Don't miss this fantastic home right around the corner from New Orleans Square! It has a great layout with large living and dining! The kitchen also includes a breakfast nook! 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms including en-suite in the primary bedroom. Great location with easy highway access and amenities within minutes! Broken Arrow Schools and walking distance to Sequoyah Middle School! Come make this home your own!

