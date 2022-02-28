3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $165,000

Well-maintained home in the heart of BA! Walking distance to Vandever Elementary and Sequoyah Middle Schools as well as a hospital nearby. Within a mile from the Rose District! This home features TWO spacious living areas in conjunction with a newly paneled Florida Room. Great size bedrooms with an oversized master bedroom! Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac! New hot water tank in 2021. Selling AS IS. Come make this special home ALL YOURS!