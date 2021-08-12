3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $100,000

Great opportunity for 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage (washer/dryer hook ups in garage) brick home with wood burning fireplace & mature trees backing to city/church land in Broken Arrow School District. Professionally cleaned & New Carpet/Pad installed on 8/7/21. New Heat & Air installed Sept. 2016. Dishwasher- 3 months old. Roof- 14 yrs old. 16 Piers installed 2006. Kitchen Refrigerator & flooring in living room remain with home. Home is being sold AS IS / WHERE IS (No repairs will be made by sellers.)