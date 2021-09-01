Close to Creek Turnpike & Main St shopping. Luxurious custom-built with huge game room and a theatre room, 4 full & 1-1/2 bath + a 3 car garage. Huge kitchen w/XL island & separate beverage/warming stations + formal dining. Cozy living room w/fireplace leads onto the patio, pool & outdoor kitchen area. Detached shop has 2400 sq ft for toys + room for RV/Boat Tractor/Race cars; 14 x30 pool (15k gal) +brick pool house w/outdoor kitchen. Gigantic utility/mudroom.... and it is a smart house (equip stays).
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,200,000
Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard mourn the loss of Spc. Jacob D. Parker, carpentry and masonry specialist at Camp Gruber Training Center, after his passing Aug. 21, 2021.
Update: Rep. Markwayne Mullin's office says he is 'completely safe,' won't confirm or deny Washington Post's story about threatening embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s behavior has alarmed top U.S. officials who say he has gone to extraordinary lengths to defy U.S. warnings. As of late Tuesday, U.S. officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location.
Lindsey Maddux died on her 40th birthday, Aug. 23, with her fiance, Army veteran Brent Disney, after a motorist driving the wrong way struck their car.
From 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers, Tulsa County deputies and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department officers will have a sobriety checkpoint focused on impaired drivers.
Oklahomans dying of COVID nearly 2 times the U.S. rate as 'unnecessary suffering' overwhelms hospitals
"All of the deaths that we have now ... that burden is not something we should ask anyone to bear — particularly our health care providers," an Oklahoma COVID-19 data expert says.
There is one positive trend that can help boost COVID-19 outlook in Oklahoma. An uptick in vaccinations
Saint Francis pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday
TPS reports 108 students with COVID-19 since start of classes
The Oklahoma City student and Stonewall teacher who just died from COVID-19 had not been present for any 2021-22 classes. #oklaed
The items attracted customers from as far away as Dallas.
"The fair, in conjunction with the opening of the schools, could easily result in a perfect storm for spreading a disease that is far from under control," says Tulsa resident Robert Knight.
'Reservation Dogs' brings Oklahoma-native actors in for Sterlin Harjo's Oklahoma-set and -shot series
Sten Joddi, an Indigenous hip-hop artist raised in Glenpool, is a newcomer to acting. His debut episode went up last week. This week, Wes Studi appears as a guest star.