3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $550,000

Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath Country living close to Hwy 75 and city life. Quiet view out of the formal dinning room window of the street. The deck behind the house has a beautiful view of the 10 acres, with a barn that is 30 x 30 Updated in 1/2018: New tile & paint, roof, and carpet throughout out the whole house.

