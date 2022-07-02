 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $549,900

Brand New Construction in highly desirable Bixby Northeast school district. This Capital floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, home office, and flex room- all on 1 level! This house is currently under construction, so call today to pick your finishes and make this house a home. Photo from previously built Capital floor plan.

