3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $524,900

Beautiful newer built home! Spectacular setting on over 2 acres. Gorgeous hardwoods with a huge living/dining/kitchen combo. Vaulted kitchen ceiling with beams boasts a large island with thick granite, lots of storage & a huge pantry. Vaulted master bdrm with gorgeous master bath. Master bath has a nice tile shower, separate bathtub & double sink. Master closet is conveniently attached to the laundry room. An office down and a large bonus room up gives you lots of versatility in this well-designed home. Sit on the back covered porch and take in the wildlife.