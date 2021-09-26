GATED! POND VIEW FROM 2 BALCONIES! Located in cul de sac of a small one street sub div. Oversized 3 car! Large open floor plan. Kitchen has double ovens, pull out drawers for easy storage, pantry w/coffee bar. Large utility room w/ window, sink & room for extra fridge! Master suite w/ a fabulous mater bath includes separate vanities, tub & massive walk in shower. 2nd level has a game room that's meant to entertain w/ island, sink, fridge & overlooks pond & fountains from 2nd floor balcony.
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $469,900
