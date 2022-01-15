 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $468,500

Stunning New Construction by Ruhl. Open floor plan with sparkling white kitchen. Living offers vaulted ceilings with beams, floor to ceiling stone fireplace. There are three bedrooms with an office/game room/or flex room. Main bedroom has a spacious bathroom with double sinks, separate shower, and soaking tub, and walk-in closet Private setting in the backyard.

