FLEXIBLE floor plan on a corner lot in Bixby's Torrey Lakes. Single-story, split bedroom plan with three bedrooms and a game room with a closet. Game room could be used as a fourth bedroom. Garage entry mudroom with drop-zone cubbies. Vaulted, beamed great room open to a beautiful kitchen with a nice-sized walk-in pantry; dining nook. Primary suite open to the utility room. Covered back patio. Beautiful design and quality finishes. Torrey Lakes is a planned community one mile from the Bixby West campus with beautifully landscaped entrances, sidewalks, ponds, and a community pool and playground (currently under construction).