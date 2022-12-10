3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $374,900

Seller offering to pay $10,000 towards buyers closing costs or Buy-down with an accepted full price offer prior to November 30th! This is the perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split layout, and large vaulted family room with lots of windows and natural light. Mud area in utility room just off of entry, utility connects to master closet. This is an expanded 2 1/2 car garage for additional storage. Oak flooring and designer colors give this home a modern look with a time-less palette. HERS Rated and inspected home includes a Video Doorbell, EV wiring, USB Outlets, CAT 6 Wiring, Smart switches and Smart/Wi-Fi Garage door opener. Home will be complete and cleaned by the end of November.