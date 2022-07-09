 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $350,000

Better than new! This 2021 darling Bungalow features timeless design details within the Simmons Washita Floor Plan (4/2/3). Open concept Kitchen laced w/beautiful cabinetry, island w/granite countertops & walk-in pantry. Built-in benches flank the sleek, modern fireplace w/electric insert soaring to 13-ft vaulted ceilings in Living Room. Study w/Barn Door could be used as 4th Bed. Lots of storage & built-in shelving. Huge backyard with raised garden beds. Energy Star Certified. Neighborhood pool & park.

