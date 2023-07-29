Like-New Single Story in the Ridge at South County! Contemporary design - oversized Great Room with stunning fireplace, Open Concept Kitchen + Dining plan, huge Master Suite, fantastic Laundry with Mud Room & Work Area, tall ceilings and tons of natural light! Kitchen has a massive Quartz Island, walk-in Pantry, and contemporary appliances. Master Bath features His & Hers vanities, garden tub + separate shower, and private water closet. Enclosed outdoor patio with Fireplace, plus a 2.5 car garage with tons of storage! Great neighborhood with ponds, POOL, and park. Walking distance to the Pool!