3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $338,000

SOLD AT TIME OF LISTING. HAMPTON IV FLOOR PLAN UNDER CONSTRUCTION. PHOTOS ARE OF PREVIOUSLY BUILT VERSION(S) OF THIS FLOOR PLAN. PRICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
The history of the 9,200-square-foot mansion dates to the oil boom, when Thomas Loffland's “country house” went in at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, then the outskirts of town.
Canoo said in a filing, "there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The electric vehicle start-up last year announced plans to build a factory at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.
Lisa Becklund, a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, had been co-owner of a Sicilian restaurant in Seattle before moving to Oklahoma to open Living Kitchen.
Alligators are present in southeast Oklahoma, but their natural habitat is more than 230 miles south of Claremore.
“I don’t know how to handle this,” a veteran trooper told the fresh academy graduate who was driving while a simultaneous OHP pursuit in the area monopolized radio airwaves.
The K-pop music star won first place with her song "Wonderland" and will appear on the Billboard Music Awards.
The project also calls for constructing The Beacon, a 42-story, mixed-use structure.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Mayberry was an Oral Roberts University women's basketball assistant the past four seasons until head coach Misti Cussen's contract was not renewed. He succeeds Danny Hightower, who is retiring after four seasons in that position.
A review of Tulsa County listings shows the 10 most expensive homes sold in 2021 included comedian Rodney Carrington’s home and the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Westhope.
Showcase home: Custom modern mansion backs up to Southern Hills
