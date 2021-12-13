 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $329,900

Located in desirable White Hawk Estates, this beautiful home features fully remodeled kitchen, master bath and utility room plus too many upgrades to list. All completed in 2020. Includes office and large upstairs bonus room or 4th bedroom. Motivated sellers. Don't miss it!

