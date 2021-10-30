HAMPTON IV FLOOR PLAN UNDER CONSTRUCTION,. Buyer may be able to make some selections in early phases of construction. PHOTOS ARE OF PREVIOUSLY BUILT VERSION(S) OF THIS FLOOR PLAN. ESTIMATED COMPLETION MAY 2022. PRICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $318,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A trooper's report lists the vehicle's passenger was ejected but also pinned in the vehicle nearly two hours before she was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Updated
Tim Inman, owner and chef at Stonehorse Cafe, had the stainless steel knife sculpture erected in his front yard.
- Updated
A man who allegedly was involved in a physical altercation while lined up outside Oktoberfest has been arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault, according to Tulsa police.
- Updated
Britny Henderson, 19, was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry east on U.S. 70 just west of Durant when a westbound pickup hit her car head on, state troopers reported.
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
- Updated
About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.
- Updated
Gateway Bridge will be the only multi-arch steel bridge in the United States, officials say, with 11 120-foot arches each weighing 210,000 pounds: “So it’s a first — it’s a significant first.”
- Updated
Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche, Amy Smart, Sofia Vassilieva, Paz Vega, Will Peltz and Shaylee Mansfield are in the cast of the film, which opens in theaters and on premium video-on-demand Oct. 29.
- Updated
To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
- Updated
- 9 min to read
“Chad is one of the most relational individuals that I've ever had the privilege of working with,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt says.
"It's not like he hasn't shown these traits before, but to make the death of an actual patriot all about yourself is unforgivable," writes Jenks resident Brian Rayl.