3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $273,600

Beautiful full brick 2021 Rausch Coleman home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan is a gorgeous open concept home. It has tons of character from the time you step inside. It features a large master bedroom, white granite and stainless appliances in kitchen. Luxury vinyl plank throughout living, hallways and wet areas, and split floor plan. Bixby Schools.

