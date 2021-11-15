3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $239,900

Beautiful newly remodeled home in Bixby nestled in North Heights Add. This 1 level home sits on nearly 1/2 an acre lot w/mature trees & a fully fenced back yard. Lg shop behind home incl elec & underground storm cellar. Kitchen features Corian countertops, all new tile flooring extends into living rm, spacious closets, oversize living rm w/brick fireplace, open floor plan & lg beds. New paint throughout, 2 yr roof, HVAC approx 5 yrs. Located near Bixby North Elem. COMING SOON: No showings/offers til 11/12