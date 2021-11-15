 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $239,900

Beautiful newly remodeled home in Bixby nestled in North Heights Add. This 1 level home sits on nearly 1/2 an acre lot w/mature trees & a fully fenced back yard. Lg shop behind home incl elec & underground storm cellar. Kitchen features Corian countertops, all new tile flooring extends into living rm, spacious closets, oversize living rm w/brick fireplace, open floor plan & lg beds. New paint throughout, 2 yr roof, HVAC approx 5 yrs. Located near Bixby North Elem. COMING SOON: No showings/offers til 11/12

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News