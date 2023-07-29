Come home to this beauty in a wonderful neighborhood. This three bedroom, two bath home has a great curb appeal and has been maintained very well. The home has a great use of square footage with a great floor plan. The kitchen is open to the living area and features stainless appliances. The Maytag dishwasher is brand new! The primary bath has a walk in closet, storage closet, tub, and vanity. There is lots of storage throughout the home. Improvements include painting, extending the back concrete patio and new dishwasher. The washer, dryer, refrigerator, and shelving in the garage will all remain with the home. Come make this one yours before it's gone!