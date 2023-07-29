Come home to this beauty in a wonderful neighborhood. This three bedroom, two bath home has a great curb appeal and has been maintained very well. The home has a great use of square footage with a great floor plan. The kitchen is open to the living area and features stainless appliances. The Maytag dishwasher is brand new! The primary bath has a walk in closet, storage closet, tub, and vanity. There is lots of storage throughout the home. Improvements include painting, extending the back concrete patio and new dishwasher. The washer, dryer, refrigerator, and shelving in the garage will all remain with the home. Come make this one yours before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $218,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hear from the financial backer for the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, to be built outside Vinita, as well as a local lawmaker who s…
"We are going to turn around these districts that have failed our kids," said Oklahoma's state superintendent. " We can fix these problems. We…
Aaron Weber was appalled.
Answering a question, Walters spoke of “radical gender ideology that says to be fully inclusive kids at an early age need to hear about all ki…
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…