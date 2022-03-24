3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $2,300

Rare Rental Find!! 3 Bedroom split plan at the Reserve at Harvard Ponds. Hardwood in entry living area. Kitchen has island and stainless appliances with gas stove. Office has closet & french doors; can be used as 4th bedroom. Covered back patio and full privacy fence. This address near new Bixby West Elementary & Intermediate schools. Neighborhood park, pool, ponds and trails. Won't last long!