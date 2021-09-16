 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $19,000

This is a double wide mobile home that needs some shingle repair on roof and some small amount of water damage in kitchen ceiling from roof. The mobile home was purchased new in 2007 for $72,000 and will need to be removed from the property.

Breaking News