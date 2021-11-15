3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $185,000

Fresh, clean, and bright! This newly remodeled beauty could be a great alternative to purchasing a new build. Features include ALL new floors (vinyl plank, carpet, tile), new appliances, new toilets, new granite countertops throughout, new ceiling fans, fresh paint inside and out, fireplace, and more. In the yard, you will also find a privacy fence, large shed with fresh paint, and firepit. Bixby Northeast Schools. Realtor related to Seller.