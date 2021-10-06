 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,675,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,675,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,675,000

Mediterranean style home on 10 park like acres with mature hardwood trees and professional landscaped gardens. Dramatic entry opens to a large great room with 18 ft ceiling, Rosewood floors, wet bar, exceptional millwork and east facing floor to ceiling windows that create dramatic views of the land, stocked pond, wildlife, and colorful sunrises. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath with expansion room for more. 40 X 60 Metal Shop, with bath and finished 800 sq ft game room. Additional acreage may be available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News