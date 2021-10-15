 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,675,000

Gorgeous Custom Home on 10 gated park-like acres. Mature trees and professionally landscaped gardens. Dramatic entry opens to a large open floor plan with 18' ceiling, hardwoods, beautiful millwork and east facing wall of windows in all living areas that create dramatic views of the grounds and an airy feel in the home. Chef's kitchen. Paneled Office. Fabulous Master Suite and Bath. Expansion Space. 40 x 60 Metal Shop with bath and finished 800 sq ft game room. Additional acreage available.

