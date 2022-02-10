 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,600

3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,600

3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,600

3 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, 3 car garage corner lot. Just minutes to highway and midtown Tulsa. Built 2001 Updated appliances, flooring. Vaulted ceilings in living, dining, kitchen, & master bedroom. Master bath has garden tub & seperate shower, his and hers closets, vanities with vaulted ceilings and sky light. Newer fence side entry 3 car garage. Deposit equal to rent. Application with small processing fee. Small pet with pet fee. For a personal viewing text/call/email for appointment.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert