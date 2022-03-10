 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,500

  • Updated
3 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, 3 car garage corner lot. New HVAC system. No carpet just replaced (2022) with all silverwood simulated wood vinyl waterproof flooring. Just minutes to highway and midtown Tulsa. Built 2001 Updated appliances, flooring. Vaulted ceilings in living, dining, kitchen stainless steel, gas stove with 5 burner w/grill & master has vaulted ceilings, bay window. Master bath has whirlpool tub & separate shower, his and hers closets, vanities with vaulted ceilings and sky light. Has refrigerator, washer, dryer. Newer fence side entry 3 car garage. Deposit equal to rent. Application with small processing fee. Small pet with pet fee. For a personal viewing text/call/email for appointment.

