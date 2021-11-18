 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,450

  Updated
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car approx. 2205 sq. ftg. almost 1/2 acre. no fence backs to sod farm. Available Nov. 6th Deposit equal to rent. For a personal viewing appointment call/text/email application with small fee required. Small pet negotiable.

