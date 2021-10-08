 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,200,000

  • Updated
Spectacularly Located, Developer Friendly, 40-Acre m/l Ranch minutes from Bixby, Turnpike & Tulsa, + Renovated Home w/High Speed Internet, 190’ X 40’ Barn has 3-Phase Power, Tack Room, Wash Area, Water Heater + 3 Covered Stalls. Land is Fenced into 6 pastures w/Automatic Water or Pond in each. FREE Gas for Home, Barn & Future Buildings + Water Well for Animals. Granite & Stainless Décor Kitchen, Sunroom w/Bar Area, Lush Master Suite w/Fireplace + Spa Bath. New Siding, Paint & Roof in 2019.

