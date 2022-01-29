3 Bedroom Home in Avant - $4,400,000

Acreage fully fenced. Ranch is well watered by ponds, springs & Candy Creek, a year round creek that flows thru middle of property. With combined forage base, the ranch will work well for both cow-calf or stocker operator running approx 500 head. Great fishing & hunting for Waterfowl, Deer, Rabbit, Dove, Quail, Turkey. The Wildlife Management Area is located on the NE side of ranch consisting of 605 acres. Ranch home, steel working cattle pens, & several other buildings, within 33 minutes of Tulsa.