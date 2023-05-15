Three suspects have been arrested in Tulsa in connection with a weekend homicide in Broken Arrow.

Police officers responding to a call for a welfare check at a house in the 200 block of West Utica Place found a man dead there on Saturday, according to a press release from the Broken Arrow Police Department.

The address is southeast of New Orleans (101st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue).

The victim's name had not yet been released on Monday, and police said they were awaiting positive identification and next-of-kin notification before doing so.

Police also did not report the circumstances of the homicide.

Police identified the suspects as Brooke Gonzalez, 25, of Tulsa; Steven Rosario, 21, of Broken Arrow; and Brion Campbell, 25, of Bethany. All three were arrested in Tulsa with the assistance of the Tulsa Police Department, the press release says.

Online records show that Campbell was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Saturday and was admitted to the Tulsa County jail Monday evening on complaints of first-degree murder and kidnapping, with no bail set on the murder complaint. The online records did not yet indicate Monday evening that Gonzalez or Rosario had been booked into the Tulsa County jail.

The homicide remains under investigation.