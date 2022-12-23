In 2021, the city was reeling from two murder-suicides that left three adults and four children dead within the first 40 days of the year. Combined with mounting losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a pretty somber year.

But 2022 hasn’t proven much better on the tragedy front.

COVID-19: The pandemic, although far from over, appears much less threatening these days, thanks in part to 80% of Tulsa County residents — including 95% of those older than 65 — having received at least one dose of vaccine.

But at the beginning of 2022, many in our community were sick, dying or grieving COVID-related losses.

Among them were Mattie Fish and her grandchildren, Raley, Lacey, Sammie and Rollin. The Fishes lost three beloved family members to the coronavirus in eight months — Mattie’ husband, Elmer Fish, and their only two children, adult sons Roger and Ashley Fish.

The deaths left Mattie Fish the matriarch of a vastly dwindled clan, struggling to keep up as the guardian of several of her grandchildren.

“It’s been really tough without all of them,” Raley, then 17, said in January. “The holidays were hard. We always seemed to have a big family, and now there’s just a few of us.”

SAINT FRANCIS SHOOTING: In June, the city became part of a tragedy that extended beyond even the Tulsa metropolitan area, reverberating across the state and nation, when Sand Springs resident Amanda Glenn was among four people killed by a mass shooter at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Glenn, 40, worked in the office of Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, who also was killed, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48, and William Love, 73.

The gunman took his own life. He was a patient of Dr. Phillips, and reports indicate that he was intent on killing Phillips and anyone who stood in his way.

Glenn was remembered in Sand Springs as a wonderful wife to her husband, Beau Glenn, and a doting mom to their two sons, Gabe, then 18, and Ian, then 16.

She “loved her boys — Beau and their sons,” her sister-in-law Kristin McPherson said in June. “Just so much love.”

ARKANSAS RIVER DROWNING: Just six weeks later, another local family was reeling from its sudden loss after 4-year-old Bentley Burkhalter drowned in the Arkansas River on July 16.

Bentley had been playing in some shallow pools west of Sand Springs with his brother, Branson, then 7, when they went into a deeper area and the current began to carry them away. Their father, Chuck Burkhalter, was able to rescue Branson, but Bentley was swept away.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered Bentley’s body early the next morning alongside Case Community Park.

DEADLY TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: Only two months later, the entire community was mourning the loss of three Charles Page High School students who were killed in a traffic accident on their school lunch break.

Ethan Gibson, 17; Cyra Saner, 16; and Kylee Weaver, 16, were killed in the crash. Sirrah Mathews and Logan Childers, both 16, survived, but both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Local ministers and counselors provided support for students, faculty and staff at the high school as the community rallied around the stunned families.

Charles Page junior Ava Durham reflected on how Sand Springs pulled together, saying, “It’s just amazing what our community can do to help everyone that’s going through this loss.”

Government at work

BOND PROPOSAL PASSES: Not everything that happened this year in Sand Springs was tragic, though. In fact, city leaders were downright joyous in June, when Sand Springs voters passed all four propositions in a far-reaching, $15.7 million general-obligation bond package that will fund improvements to virtually every aspect of city life.

“It appears to be a clean sweep, and obviously we are very pleased by that,” City Manager Mike Carter said on Election Night. “It’s just going to be a continuation of the great things that are happening in Sand Springs. The nice thing about this is that it was a very citizen-involved process, and the citizens have spoken.”

The four propositions allocate funding for a host of street overlay and road maintenance projects; storm siren replacement, upgrades and expansion; a new Sand Springs Animal Welfare facility with an adjacent dog park; an array of parks and recreation-related projects across the city and a downtown streetscaping plan, among a long list of amenities.

NEW VETERANS CENTER OPENS: Just a month after the bond election, city leaders fulfilled a promise to help honor the community’s veterans by approving a lease with the newly formed Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs — for $1 a year — to occupy the city’s former Senior Citizens Center at 215 N. McKinley Ave.

The Veterans Alliance Corps — a conglomeration of the American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17, the post’s Auxiliary Unit, Vets That Matter and the Witkop Foundation — held a ribbon-cutting in mid-September after a couple of months spent sprucing up the place and making it feel like home for the veterans they intend to serve.

Veterans Alliance Corps CEO Don Pitts told the City Council in July that “the task before us is to bring together those who served, and that’s exactly what we’re working to do.”

KEYSTONE ANCIENT FOREST DONATIONS: City leaders continued to express their pride this year in what was once Sand Springs’ best-kept secret — the Keystone Ancient Forest. Although the cat has been out of the bag for a while now about this world-class hiking destination in the cross-timbers forest northwest of Sand Springs, officials aren’t content to rest on their laurels. Two partnerships this year have led and will continue to lead to great things at the 1,400-acre nature preserve.

A $25,000 donation from Phillips 66 allowed the city to buy two Trackchairs, which are similar to typical motorized wheelchairs but have tank treads instead of wheels, giving them stability and versatility on a wide variety of terrain. The idea is to make the forest accessible to anyone, regardless of physical ability.

The chairs were unveiled in March, and Sean Lewis of Tulsa, who was born with cerebral palsy, was the first to try one out.

“To think about the possibility of someone being able to experience the outdoors and be free in a way they never thought would be possible, that makes me excited because that will show them with the help of other people around them and then with the technology like this, all things are possible,” Lewis said.

“It will encourage them to dream bigger dreams in their own life, I hope.”

The Keystone Ancient Forest was celebrating again in August, when Sand Springs-based Webco donated $10,000 to kick-start the creation of a butterfly savanna at the preserve.

The amount was symbolic of the $10,000 in seed money that each of four investors gave to fund the creation of Webco 53 years earlier. One of those investors was Irv Frank, a driving force behind the establishment of the Keystone Ancient Forest, which is land he once owned.

It was while brainstorming for ways to honor the four original investors, Webco CEO and board Chairwoman Dana Weber said, that “we thought, ‘You know, we’ve got this fabulous resource out in Sand Springs called the Keystone Ancient Forest.’”

“And so today we are giving the Keystone Ancient Forest a check for $10,000 in honor of that story of what got Webco started all those many years ago,” Weber said in August.

Resident unrest

Not every piece of what some people viewed as progress was as well-received in the greater Sand Springs area, however. Two issues — flood buyouts and a new turnpike — fueled some anger this year.

FLOOD BUYOUTS BRING OFFERS, SCAMMERS:

Tulsa County officials announced in April that $14.7 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding would be made available for the purpose of offering buyouts to residents whose homes were damaged by catastrophic flooding in May 2019.

The flooding along the Arkansas River submerged hundreds of homes and businesses from west of Sand Springs east toward downtown Tulsa, as well as elsewhere across the Tulsa metropolitan area.

Near Sand Springs, the Town and Country and Meadow Valley neighborhoods and the Candlestick Beach area were hit hard.

A number of residents at an April community meeting complained that the money was too little, too late, but most still indicated an interest in seeing what could be done for them.

“If they can get me out of there and relocate me without too much pain, it could be a good thing,” said Karla Brown, who has lived in the Meadow Valley subdivision since the 1970s. “I’m going to put in my application and see what happens.”

Adding insult to injury, the flood victims were being warned in late June not to fall victim to scammers who were making the rounds to try to buy residents’ properties for little or nothing with the intention of making a profit on the potential disaster recovery funding payouts.

GILCREASE OPENS AMID TIFF OVER TOLLS: Opponents of the long-planned Gilcrease Expressway extension, meanwhile, packed into the Chandler Park Community Center by the hundreds one late-April evening to demand that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — which built the extension — throw out a toll being planned for the section of the turnpike between 41st and 51st streets, a section that had been free since its completion but which would have a toll assessed as soon as the rest of the turnpike was opened to traffic.

Both sides left the meeting saying they had felt heard, yet no opinions or demands appeared to have changed.

Construction began in January 2020 on the $330 million, five-mile turnpike, which completes the gap from where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of 51st Street to just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street west of downtown Tulsa.

The turnpike opened to traffic Nov. 14.

Although the Turnpike Authority in August decreased the toll amount for the section in contention by a quarter, opponents called the gesture only “a good start” and vowed to continue the fight.

SSPS basking in spotlight

Much of the news coming out of Sand Springs Public Schools this year — aside from the tragedy of losing three students to a traffic accident — was so positive that outsiders were openly questioning how the suburban district was faring so well.

BUCKING TEACHER SHORTAGE TREND: Although school districts across the state and much of the nation were grappling with teacher shortages, Sand Springs Public Schools largely bucked the trend this year.

District leaders weren’t entirely surprised.

“We have a great partnership with the administration,” said Barbie Jackson, president of the Sand Springs Education Association. “Our wants and needs are heard. Teachers’ voices are heard. They listen to us. Things get addressed.

“We have good working conditions; we have newer buildings; school bonds are always approved; improvements are routine … .”

Superintendent Sherry Durkee often talks at school board meetings about the district’s close attention to its finances and how administrators work hard to stretch evaporating dollars.

“Even though money is tight, we try to provide the resources they (educators) need to do their jobs while still having a little bit of autonomy,” she said in August. “Giving value to their profession is really important.

“I’m not saying others don’t do that, but just from a philosophy of our administrative team, we try to do that.”

MANAGING NEW STUDENT-TRANSFER LAW: Meanwhile, a new law significantly changed the student-transfer landscape across Oklahoma, but Sand Springs once again found itself above the fray.

A Tulsa World story earlier this month reported that Sand Springs ranked fourth statewide among districts picking up new transfer students as a result of Senate Bill 783.

“We’ve always lived on a lot of transfers, and I think we’re a well-kept secret,” said Durkee, whose district has seen a 23% increase in transfer students compared with last year’s numbers. “There has been a big change in expectations with people wanting versatility to access education like they want it.

“We have made a concerted effort to maximize choice within the district because we have to get on board with the way of the future.”

PAYING TRIBUTE TO THE PAST: Perhaps one of the most compelling stories to come out of Sand Springs Public Schools this year wasn’t about the future, however; it was about the past — specifically a day in August 1964, when nine African American students took their first tenuous steps down the storied halls of Charles Page High School.

Fifty-eight years in the making, a plaque was installed in January to commemorate the school’s desegregation, although a gathering to dedicate the plaque couldn’t be held until June because of COVID-19 concerns.

The plaque was a gift from the Charles Page classes of 1965, 1966 and 1967 to honor “the courage of their classmates” — Dollie Chambers, Cortez Johnson, Marcia Jones, Calvin Long, Keith Robinson, Marvin Stewart, Betty Towns, Douglas Westbrook and Vicki Westbrook. Two of the nine, Cal Long and Betty Towns Jackson, attended the June dedication.

But Long and Johnson, along with two of their white classmates, Bob Lemons and John Neal, shared their memories with the Sand Springs Leader in February. Some of the seemingly most mundane stories were riveting. And some of the most surprising occurrences, the men took in stride.

But all these decades later, the four men now recognize what they were a part of and its importance.

Upon learning about her father’s high school experience, Long’s daughter, who is now in her 30s, told him, “Dad, you made history.”

“I never really thought about what that meant to that degree until she said that,” he said. “It gives me chills every time we talk about it.”

Brushes with fame

Not all of the stories that figured prominently in the Leader’s pages this year fit neatly into a category such as government or education. We’ll call them “wild card.”

It struck me while researching stories for this column that I wrote two stories this year about Sandites in parades.

In January, I profiled Karen Hoyt, a Sand Springs native who by then was living at Lake Keystone. A liver transplant recipient, Hoyt was one of only seven organ recipients from around the country selected to ride on the Donate Life float in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

About a month ago, the Leader introduced readers to the hidden past of Salon Thirty-Six owner Jeanna Alexander, a Sandite who, at age 7, appeared in the Oklahoma-filmed 1974 movie “Where the Red Fern Grows.”

A bona fide movie star, Alexander was chosen as the grand marshal of this year’s annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, with its theme being “Christmas at the Movies.”

In October I wrote about some other local celebrities, Orvel and Virginia Sherrill, who were being honored at Green Tree Assisted Living, where they are residents, by a national organization for their marital longevity.

The celebration was organized by Worldwide Marriage Encounter, a nonprofit group whose Longest Married Couple Project solicits nominations and then honors the longest-married living couple in each state as well as the nation’s longest-married living couple.

Of 150 nominations submitted this year, the Sherrills’ marriage — of 80 years, three months and 18 days at that time — was the longest in the United States.

One more for good measure

Last but far from least is a story that was on last year’s list, too. Although the Ironman Tulsa triathlon is a single-day event that took place this year on May 23, for me, it was a story that began a year earlier — when I covered the 2021 competition.

Although I enjoy endurance events such as Ironman, I know that a spectator’s investment is much greater when there’s a personal connection to an athlete. For the 2022 competition, I wanted a celebrity runner to cover. And I got one — and he came with sidekicks.

Jeff Edwards, then the city’s Parks and Recreation director (he moved on in October to lead Tulsa’s River Parks Authority), agreed in June 2021 to let me follow him for a year and ask him all sorts of pesky questions about his training, his eating habits, his weight and even his family’s reactions to his journey and then write stories about him monthly.

As a bonus, I also told readers occasionally about his friends, co-workers and training partners, Joe Medlin (who succeeded Edwards as the Parks and Recreation director) and city Public Works Director Derek Campbell.

Although race day dawned well before the actual dawn and ended well after midnight that night, seeing those three cross the Ironman Tulsa finish line — after close to 500 hours of training encompassing some 170 miles of swimming, 700 miles of running, 4,700 miles of bicycling and likely more than $10,000 worth of expenses — was one of the highlights of my year. I’m sure they viewed their accomplishment the same way, but they worked much harder for it than I did.

In some ways, I hope 2023 is a much less newsworthy year. That would make this exercise next December significantly easier.

But what I’ve learned in nearly two years in this job is that Sand Springs always has a lot going on. There are always great stories to tell. And no one is more interested or better positioned to tell your stories than your local newspaper.

So I’ll be there, asking questions, taking pictures and telling stories. I hope you’ll come along for the ride.