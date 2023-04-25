Swimmer of the year finalists

The girls swimmer of the year will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

This week, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys wrestling, girls wrestling, boys swimming, girls swimming, girls basketball and boys basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls swimmer of the year:

Sylvia Admire

Claremore * Sr.

An All-World finalist for the second straight year. Won the Class 6A East Regional and state championships in both the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle last year and enjoyed similar success in 2023. After winning the 100 free and placing second in the 200 free (behind Avery Littlefield of Stillwater) at the East Regional, followed up by claiming the 100 free state championship and finishing third (just 1.67 seconds behind Littlefield) in the 200 free. “Sylvia is a great teammate,” said Claremore coach Kimberly Ward. “She is always smiling and has a positive attitude. She will be missed by all. We are so proud of her, she is a two-time state champion. Her goal was to swim in college.” Will swim at Illinois State next year.

Avery Littlefield

Stillwater * Jr.

An All-World Swimmer of the Year finalist in 2021 as a freshman and a First Team selection last year after winning the 50 free and placing second in the 100 free (losing by just 0.15 seconds to Admire) at the Class 6A state meet, returned even more determined this season, while also dealing with difficult personal issues out of the pool. A bubbly personality who loves good competition even if it results in a loss, ended up winning both the 50 free and 100 free at both the 6A East Regional and at state (this time surpassing Admire in the 100 free at both meets). “Avery is a very talented swimmer who works extremely hard,” said Stillwater coach Angela Knott. “She had to overcome the obstacle of losing her mom to cancer at the beginning of the school year. This seemed to push her to even greater heights. Her internal strength is phenomenal.”

Marissa Williams

Jenks * So.

After winning the 100 butterfly and placing second in the 100 backstroke last year, was named an All-World Swimmer of the Year finalist as the Trojans placed second in the Class 6A state meet. Came back this season driven to be even better, both individually as a team, and succeeded on both counts. Won both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke at both the 6A East Regional and the state meet, while helping Jenks reclaim the team championship at state. “As a sophomore, Marissa’s performance in the 2023 season has surpassed her impressive achievements from her previous year,” said Trojans coach Diego Henao. “Her determination to improve her skills and ability has been evident both in practice and in competition, resulting in her being recognized as our team MVP for the second year in a row.”

First team

200 Freestyle: Sylvia Admire, Claremore, sr.

200 IM: Calli Richards, Bartlesville, so.

50 Freestyle: Avery Littlefield, Stillwater, jr.

100 Butterfly: Marissa Williams, Jenks, so.

100 Freestyle: Samantha Crane, Cascia Hall, so.

500 Freestyle: Madilynn Mansfield, Jenks, so.

100 Backstroke: Mylie Bradley, Edison, fr.

100 Breaststroke: Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, jr.

Coach of the Year

Diego Henao, Jenks

After finishing having their two-year Class 6A state championship streak ended last year when the Trojans placed second, oversaw a new influx of young talent and molded them into a strong team that won the 6A East Regional and reclaimed the state title by a minuscule half-point margin over Bartlesville. Has won boys’ Coach of the Year twice, this is his first time winning for the girls’ team.

Second team

200 Freestyle: Ellie Mink, Jenks, fr.

200 IM: Annabelle Droege, Bartlesville, so.

50 Freestyle: Ryleigh Wells, Adair, so.

100 Butterfly: Taylor Cook, Inola, so.

100 Freestyle: Emma Howze, Bartlesville, jr.

500 Freestyle: Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, jr.

100 Backstroke: Brenlyn Vickrey, Claremore, jr.

100 Breaststroke: Ava Wyly, Jenks, fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bartlesville: Gabrielle Burke, Erin Roper, Lily Talbot, Ashlynn Taylor, Addison Williams

Bishop Kelley: Regan Hoyt, Ella Lundt

Broken Arrow: Kaylee Stika

Fort Gibson: Kaycie Farmer

Jenks: Sarah Bridenstine, Emily Duffy, Madison Owens, Tyler Stopp

Memorial: Emmalynn Fenton

Oologah: Ansley Ramsey

Owasso: Chloe Pribble-Taylor

Stillwater: Mazie Finch, Gwen Mendez

Wesleyan Christian: Abby Wells, Anna Wells

<&rule>

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All- World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World sports writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners







Swimmer of the Year

2022: Aidan Howze, Bartlesville

2021: Laney Fenton, Jenks

2020: Laney Fenton, Jenks

2019: June Harris, Bartlesville

2018: Kate Steward, Bartlesville

2017: Kate Steward, Bartlesville

2016: Kate Steward, Bartlesville

2015: Haley Downey, Bartlesville

2014: Leslie White, Fort Gibson

2013: Breonna Barker, Broken Arrow

2012: Erin Beu, Owasso

2011: Megan Myers, Union

2010: Megan Myers, Union

2009: Michelle Glass, Jenks

2008: Whitley Taylor, Jenks

2007: Whitley Taylor, Jenks

2006: Whitley Taylor, Jenks

Coach of the Year (Boys and girls)

2022: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys) and Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2021: Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley (boys) and Lynne Gorman, Union (girls)

2020: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2019: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2018: Adina Meilner, Booker T. Washington (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2017: John Turner, Jenks

2016: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2015: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2014: Jeff Allen, Bartlesville (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2013: Connie Dean, Fort Gibson

2012: David Lynn, Union

2011: David Lynn, Union

2010: John Turner, Jenks

2009: Monika Meadows, Bixby

2008: John Turner, Jenks

2007: John Turner, Jenks

2006: John Turner, Jenks; and David Lynn, Union