The girls basketball player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

All-World finalists

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls basketball player of the year:

Morgan Borgstadt

Verdigris • Sr.

Led the Cardinals to a 22-7 record and first state semifinal berth since 2006. Had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, in a 43-39 quarterfinal win over Fort Gibson. Selected MVP after scoring 54 points in three games to lead the Cardinals to the Port City Classic title at Catoosa. Had 21 points in a win over Wagoner on Feb. 4.

Career totals: 98 games, 1,514 points, 420 rebounds, 197 steals 155 assists, 48 blocks.

College: Tennessee-Martin

Hannah Coons

Kiefer • Jr.

Averages 21.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists to lead the Trojans to a 22-6 record and their first state tournament win. Had 37 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 78-45 victory over Kingston in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Was the 3A state tournament's leading scorer. Selected to the Tournament of Champions first team. For the season. shot 48% on field goals and 36% on 3s.

Career totals: 76 games, 1,351 points, 571 rebounds, 183 assists, 115 steals, 71 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Stailee Heard

Sapulpa • Sr.

Capped the season with 41 points, including the winning basket in an 18-point fourth quarter, in a 75-74 win over Holland Hall in the 5A state final. Was the 5A state tournament MVP with 77 points in three games. For the season. averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals. Had almost identical stats as a junior when she was an All-World finalist. Also helped Sapulpa win the 2021 state title.

Career totals: 103 games, 1,697 points, 830 rebounds, 398 assists, 244 steals.

College: Oklahoma State

Elise Hill

Holland Hall • Sr.

Led the Dutch to a 24-4 record and the 5A state final as she averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists. Scored 36 points in the championship game. Led all state tournament scoring with 81 points. Scored 25 against MWC Carl Albert in the semifinals. Had a 3-pointer in 24 of 28 games. Selected to the All-World second team last season.

Career totals: 101 games, 1,445 points, 370 rebounds, 244 assists, 299 steals

College: Tulsa

Gracy Wernli

Bixby • Sr.

Bixby coach Tina Thomas refers to her as "always clutch." Averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists. Scored 26 points in a 6A state quarterfinal loss to champion Edmond North. Played in the state title game the previous two years. Had 25 points on Jan. 24 in a win at Broken Arrow. Produced 70 points in three games in the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Also was a 2022 All-World finalist.

Career totals: 106 games, 1,442 points, 389 rebounds, 167 assists, 137 steals.

College: Abilene Christian

Coach of the year

Dave Cash, Pawhuska: Led the Huskies to a 26-5 record, their first state tournament berth and a Class 2A semifinal appearance. Has a 79-25 record at Pawhuska and is 189-105 overall in his career. Also has been a head coach at Agra and Stroud. Began his coaching career at the junior high level in the Aldine district in Houston in 1989. Was out of coaching from 2004-19, with stints as a superintendent at Locust Grove and Chickasha, and then moving to Pawhuska in that position in '18. "I wanted to get back to doing what I loved which was coaching and mentoring young people," Cash said. "I've been fortunate to coach some great players that work hard and are willing to be coached." This is his last year as superintendent, but will remain as the Huskies' coach.

First team

Player, school, Cl., Ht., Gr., Avg.

Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris, 4A, 6-0, Sr., 18.2

Hannah Coons, Kiefer, 3A, 6-1, Jr., 21.9

Stailee Heard, Sapulpa, 5A, 5-11, Sr., 19.7

Elise Hill, Holland Hall, 5A, 5-7, Sr., 18.9

Gracy Wernli, Bixby, 6A, 5-9, Sr., 18.1

Second team

Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.

Gentry Baldwin, Bixby, 6A, 5-6, Sr., 12.4

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Chr., 4A, 5-11, Sr., 14.4

Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington, 6A, 6-0, So., 18.3

McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow, 6A, 5-11, So., 20.9

Jill Twiehaus, Jenks, 6A, 5-9, Jr., 21.8

Third team

Player, school, Cl., Ht., Gr., Avg.

Tyla Heard, Sapulpa, 5A, 5-11, Jr., 13.6

Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs, 6A, 6-0, Sr., 18.2

Tyra McKinnie, Glenpool, 5A, 6-0, Fr., 17.2

Maddi Stewart, Lincoln Chr., 4A, 5-9, Fr., 13.0

Makenna Yokley, Owasso, 6A, 6-1, Jr., 12.4

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: K.K. Duncan, 5-8, sr.

Berryhill: Addie Coon, 5-6, sr.

Bishop Kelley: Anne Blankenship, 5-10, so.; Allie Strandmark, 5-8, jr.;

Bixby: Alyssa Nielsen, 6-0, sr.

B.T. Washington: Ky'Liin Johnson-Cooper, 5-5, fr.; Alexis Levya, 5-10, fr.; Tierra Owens, 5-4, so.

Bristow: Addi Alexander, 5-4, jr.; ShaLyn Edmondson, 5-9, jr.; Abby Morgan, 5-9, jr.

Broken Arrow: Taneya Howard, 5-11, sr.; Macy Marriccini, 5-5, so.

Cascia Hall: Landrey Hill, 5-10, sr.

Catoosa: Zoe Brown, 5-10, sr.

Central: Nakya Blakley, 5-9, sr.; Montay Davis, 5-8, jr.

Chouteau: Chesney Inglett, 5-3, jr.

Claremore: Hope Bump, 5-8, so.

Collinsville: Brie Smith, 5-9, jr.; Abbey Stamper, 5-6, sr.

Coweta: Cooper Hilton, 5-6, sr.; Macee Matthews, 6-0, so.

East Central: Carrie McClellan, 5-9, jr.

Edison: Jaycee Davis, 5-5, jr.

Fort Gibson: Stephanie Hickman, 5-5, sr.; Addy Whiteley, 5-5, so.

Glenpool: Jordan Blades, 5-9, sr.; Aaliyah Shawnee, 5-7, so.

Holland Hall: Mia Fugate. 5-5, sr.; Sophia Regalado, 5-10, sr.

Inola: Addison Mootry, 5-6, jr.; Miller Weast, 5-8, jr.

Jenks: Mackenzie Forgione, 6-1, sr.

Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, 5-10, sr.

KIPP Tulsa: Heaven Smith, 5-6, jr.

Lincoln Christian: Audrey Hopkins, 5-11, so.; Adyson Roberts, 5-8, sr.

Mannford: Kylie Hewitt, 5-10, sr.; Bella Pehrson, 6-0, jr.; Adalynn Tierney, 5-7, jr.

McLain: Jazzy Turner, 5-5, fr.

Memorial: Tori Smith, 6-1, sr.

Metro Christian: Abby Tull, 5-6, sr.

Morris: Maddie Moore, 5-10, sr.

Muskogee: Bianca McVay, 5-6, sr.

Oologah: Alexis Martin, 5-9, sr.

Owasso: Jayelle Austin, 5-8, so.

Pawhuska: Fallon Bowman, 6-0, jr.; Miya Curry, 5-8, sr.; Hannah Reynolds, 5-10, so.

Preston: Jadyn Roberts, 5-8, sr.; Adrianne Wilson, 5-8, sr.

Pryor: Kaylee Alt, 5-7, sr.; Shaylee Brewer, 5-9, sr.; Hannah Rhymer, 5-8, sr.

Regent Prep: Gabbie Barnes, 5-7, fr.; Ellie Hoemann, 5-8, sr.

Rejoice Christian: Lexi Henson, 5-7, sr.; Madison Hunnicutt, 5-11, fr.

Rogers: Julianna Matlock, 5-10, sr.; Saniyah Morrison, 5-3, so.; Nellie Simmons, 6-0, jr.

Sand Springs: Sakauri Wilson, 5-5, jr.

Sapulpa: Taylor Bilby, 5-7, jr.; Mataya Hall, 5-9, so.; Raegan McQuarters, 5-4, sr.; Riki McQuarters, 5-8, fr.

Sperry: Hailie Edmondson, 5-8, jr.; Lexi Winton, 6-1, sr.

Stillwater: Jacey Crawford, 6-2, sr.

Stroud: Kileigh Mixon, 5-10, sr.

Summit Christian: Trinity Garnatz, 5-10, jr.

Tahlequah: Jadyn Buttery, 5-11, jr.; Madi Matthews, 5-5, jr.; Kori Rainwater, 6-0, jr.

Union: Aubrey Hishaw, 6-0, sr.

Verdigris: Brynlee Brown, 5-7, jr.; Maddy Daniels, 5-2, jr.; Kate Wiginton, 5-5, so.

Victory Christian: Laci Scott, 5-6, jr.

Wagoner: Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, 5-8, jr.; Cambri Pawpa, 5-7, jr.; Gracy Shieldnight, 5-11, jr.

How the team was picked

World high school editor Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to schools in the All-World area. All players were eligible, from freshmen to seniors. Any school within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa is considered to be in the All-World area, as well as any school in a town with a population of 5,000 and within 75 miles of Tulsa.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2022: TK Pitts, Union

2021: Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa

2020: Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2017: Ja’Mee Asberry, East Central

2016: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow

2015: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow

2014: Chelsea Dungee, Preston

2013: Kaylan Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2012: Jessica Washington, Jenks

2011: Jordan Schultz, Claremore

2010: Morgan Toben, Owasso

2009: Maylisa Johnson, Preston

2008: Lindsay Palmer, Union

2007: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa

2006: Hannah Spanich, Victory Christian

2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa

2004: Kiki Stephens, Union

2003: Samantha Stovall, Jenks

2002: Amanda Stone, Claremore

2001: Lindsay Forsberg, Jenks

2000: Stephanie Stoglin, B.T. Washington

1999: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall

1998: Kara Faulk, Mandy Nightingale, Sapulpa

1997: Brandy Harris, East Central

1996: Amecia Floyd, East Central

1995: Carrie Moss, Hale; Dee Smith, Union

1994: Erin Wiens, Oologah

1993: Dawn Burnett, Central

1992: Natalie Likowski, Bixby

1991: Tracy Thompson, Inola

1990: Tanya Roberson, Owasso

1989: Jennifer Hair, Bixby

1988: Artan Henry, McLain; Stephanie Reed, Claremore Sequoyah

1987: Karla and Kolette Jones, Webster

1986: Shannon Mayberry, Will Rogers

1985: Theda Bowline, Collinsville

1984: Tatia Brown, McLain

1983: Melanie Jones, Collinsville

1982: Vicki Ponder, Mannford

1981: Karen Franklin, Sapulpa

1980: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa

1979: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa

1978: Debbie Mangrum, Owasso

1977: Mendy Ellsworth, Jenks

Coach of the Year

2022: Josh Berry, Sand Springs

2021: Darlean Calip, Sapulpa

2020: Darlean Calip, Sapulpa

2019: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall

2018: Rabu Leyva, B.T. Washington; Matt Sweeney, Owasso

2017: Larry Callison, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2016: Carlin Adkism, Will Rogers; Matt Sweeney, Owasso

2015: Justin Brown, Locust Grove; Mike Hughes, Broken Arrow

2014: Jeff Weedn, Preston

2013: Jerry Walker, Fort Gibson

2012: James Asberry, Webster

2011: Josh Berry, Will Rogers

2010: Samy Mack, East Central

2009: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall

2008: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2007: Samy Mack, East Central

2006: Ed Calhoon, Metro Christian

2005: Mark Campbell, Claremore

2004: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2003: Lauren Shoemaker, East Central

2002: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Jonita Ford, Edison

2001: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Mark Campbell, Claremore

2000: Mark Cyrus, Jenks

1999: Roger Carter, Cascia Hall

1998: Tina Thomas, Sapulpa

1997: Stephanie Spring, East Central; Tina Thomas, Sapulpa

1996: Larry Grigg, Inola; Dan Kennedy, Sperry

1995: Edie Allen, Union

1994: Linda Garrett, Sand Springs; Donna Gradel, Nathan Hale

1993: Michael Phillips, Coweta

1992: Luther Pegues, McLain

1991: Larry Zientara, Jenks

1990: Mike Polk, Owasso

1989: Mike Polk, Owasso

1988: Greg Wallis, Bixby; Ioder “Butch” Fisher, Central

1987: Jack Wright, Jenks

1986: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs

1985: Howard Ray, Collinsville

1984: Clifford Criddle, Will Rogers

1983: Jerry Waymire, Broken Arrow

1982: Larry White, Kiefer

1981: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs

1980: Howard Ray, Collinsville