Swimmer of the year finalists

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys swimmer of the year:

Sam Conrad

Wesleyan Christian * So.

After placing third at the Class 5A state meet in the 200-yard IM and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly last year as a freshman, switched from the butterfly to the 100 breaststroke, and excelled. Despite having virtually no team with him (but still training with his club team, the Bartlesville-based Splash Club), took an extra step forward in his development this year, winning the 100 breaststroke at both the 5A East Regional and the state championship, while taking second in the 200 IM at the East Regional but rebounding to claim the state title in that as well. “He has really an amazing work ethic at the pool,” said Wesleyan Christian coach Kimberly Conrad, who is also his mother. “And I’ve always been really impressed with his ability to focus in the water, and at practice in particular, and to set his goals and not let it disappoint him too much if he doesn’t meet them but to keep on working until he does.”

Griffin Craig

Bartlesville * Jr.

An All-World finalist for the second straight year. After winning the 100 backstroke and placing second in the 200 IM at the Class 6A state meet last season, basically repeated that performance while serving as a key team leader for the Bruins, who placed third in the team standings. Won both events at the 6A East Regional, then won the 100 backstroke by three seconds and placed second again in the 200 IM, while also swimming the first leg of the Bruins’ second-place 200-yard medley relay (the first race of the meet) and anchoring the 400 freestyle relay (the last race), in which Bartlesville also finished second. “Griffin is definitely our emotional and effort leader,” said Bruins coach Chad Englehart. “He is constantly encouraging and challenging his teammates at practice and meets. He demands the highest standards from himself in daily training. It was very fitting that he was the first Bruin in the water and the last Bruin out of the water at 6A state.”

Jacob Perryman

Adair * Sr.

Also an All-World Swimmer of the Year Finalist for the second straight year. After placing second in both the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke at the Class 5A state championship as a sophomore in 2021, worked hard to improve and ended up winning both the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke at both the East Regional and the state championship last year. Then came back this season and, even after switching to the 50 free, won both that event and the 100 backstroke again at both the Regional and state meets once again for back-to-back double gold medals. “Jacob is a great kid,” said coach Kimberly Ward. “He puts in the work and it shows. He set a goal to beat some pool records and spent the last two years crushing that goal.” Hasn’t yet decided where to swim in college.

First team

200 Freestyle: Cody Lay, Bartlesville, jr.

200 IM: Sam Conrad, Wesleyan Christian, so.

50 Freestyle: Jacob Perryman, Adair, sr.

100 Butterfly: Andreas Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, sr.

100 Freestyle: Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, sr.

500 Freestyle: Will Schenk, Holland Hall, jr.

100 Backstroke: Griffin Craig, Bartlesville, jr.

100 Breaststroke: Jim Mahoney, Jenks, jr.

Coach of the Year

Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley

After seeing their three-year Class 5A state championship winning streak snapped last year, helped guide the Comets to yet another 5A East Regional title and then their fourth state crown, edging Midwest City Carl Albert by just one point after winning the final relay. Also won this award in 2021.

Second team

200 Freestyle: Owen Anderson, Bishop Kelley, sr.

200 IM: Jacob Hoang, Bishop Kelley, fr.

50 Freestyle: Luke Olsen, Bartlesville, so.

100 Butterfly: Colin Faulkner, Union, sr.

100 Freestyle: Ian Truong, Jenks, jr.

500 Freestyle: Jack Mose, Bixby, sr.

100 Backstroke: Walker Bridenstine, Jenks, jr.

100 Breaststroke: Mason Mink, Jenks, sr.

Honorable Mention

Bartlesville: Jarrett Moore

Bishop Kelley: Patrick Berg, Matt Clower, Caleb Gilbert, Jacob Philbeck

Bixby: Teague Brown, Scott Kelly

Broken Arrow: Tyler Steffan

Fort Gibson: Jack Kolb

Jenks: Joshua Beiler, Camp Bonds, Jacob Clink, Reece Pangburn, Josh Rau, Russell Trinh, Owen Vennerholm

Stillwater: Elias Mendez

Union: Bryce LaFollette

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All- World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World sports writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

