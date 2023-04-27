Player of the year finalists
The boys basketball player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.
This week, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys wrestling, girls wrestling, boys swimming, girls swimming, girls basketball and boys basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys basketball player of the year:
David Castillo
Bartlesville * Jr.
The Bruins’ career scoring leader averaged 22.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists this season. Had 42 points, six rebounds and six assists against Sapulpa. Last summer, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Under17 World Cup in Spain. In the summer of 2021, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Americas U16 Championship gold medal in Mexico. A 2022 World All-State selection. Career totals: 67 games, 1,594 points, 378 rebounds, 248 assists, 79 steals.
College: Kansas State
Connor Dow
Broken Arrow * Sr.
Averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals to help the Tigers finish 27-2 and reach their first 6A state title game since 1997. Scored 20 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter of a 72-68 comeback win over Owasso on Feb. 14. Produced 24 points in a 68-52 win over Putnam North in a 6A area consolation final. Selected as the Shawnee Invitational MVP —scored 23 in a 66-55 victory over Mustang in the final. Career totals: 62 games, 787 points, 238 rebounds, 80 assists, 71 steals.
College: OSU
Parker Friedrichsen
Bixby * Sr.
The Spartans’ career scoring leader averaged 30.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.2 steals to help Bixby (20-6) post its best record since 2007. Scored a career-high 51 points against Sapulpa and 40 against Sand Springs. Shot 40% on 3s. Selected as the Will Rogers Roper Invitational MVP. Won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage High School Boys 3-Point Championships in Houston, held in conjunction with the NCAA’s Final Four. A 2022 World All-State selection. Career totals: 87 games, 2,151 points, 276 treys.
College: Wake Forest
Jarreth Ingram
Memorial * Sr.
Averaged 16.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals to help the Chargers (23-4) reach the 5A semifinals. Shot 54% from the field, 82% on free throws and 39% on 3s. Scored 30 in a season-opening overtime win at Hale. Had 29 points and 12 rebounds in an OT win at Edison to capture the Green Country Conference title. Helped Memorial win the 2022 state title. Moved to Memorial from NOAH after his sophomore season. Memorial career totals: 55 games, 677 points, 170 assists, 94 steals, 73 blocks.
College: UCO
Jalen Montonati
Owasso * Fr.
Averaged 18.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists to help the Rams reach the 6A semifinals for the first time since 2013. Captured MVP honors after leading Owasso to the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament title. Had 37 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Kansas 6A state champion Blue Valley Northwest 55-47 on Jan. 22 at Pittsburg, Kansas. Shot 43% on 3s and 89% on free throws. Scored 39 in a win over Union on Feb. 7. Career totals: 79 games, 1,144 points, 356 assists, 159 rebounds, 154 steals.
College: Uncommitted
Coach of the Year
Bryon Flam * Metro Christian
Led Metro to a 26-3 record and a runner-up finish in Class 3A. The Patriots were a major surprise after going 13-13 last season. The Oklahoma State graduate has a record of 163-105 with three state tournament berths in 10 seasons as the Patriots’ coach. Arrived at Metro after a nine-year stint as a Broken Arrow assistant. Edged out Broken Arrow’s Beau Wallace for the award — they were teammates on the Tigers’ only state title team in 1997. Two years before that as a sophomore, his Broken Arrow coach John Phillips had Flam coach a seventh-grade team and it went on to win the Broken Arrow Youth Basketball Association title.
FIRST TEAM
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
David Castillo, Bartlesville;6A;6-1;Jr.;22.3
Connor Dow, Broken Arrow;6A;6-7;Sr.;15.9
Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby;6A;6-4;Sr.;30.1
Jarreth Ingram, Memorial;5A;6-8;Sr.;16.7
Jalen Montonati, Owasso;6A;6-7;Sr.;18.3
SECOND TEAM
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
Jadon Cool, Holland Hall;5A;6-3;Sr.;17.0
Kabron Lewis, Hale;5A;6-2;Sr.;23.0
Brandon Mann, Owasso;6A;6-4;Sr.;14.9
Wyatt Powell, Metro Christian;3A;6-3;Sr.;17.6
Jaken Weedn, Glencoe;B;6-0;Sr.;25.9
THIRD TEAM
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington;6A;6-4;Sr.;12.0
DJ Howell, Broken Arrow;6-5;Sr.;9.9
Luke Parish, Edison;5A;6-0;Sr.;15.2
Seth Pratt, Memorial;5A;6-3;Sr.;15.3
Hayden Smith, Tahlequah;6-7;Sr.;15.2
Honorable mention
Bartlesville: Aadhi Ayyappan, 6-1, sr.; Michael Smith III, 6-4, sr.
Berryhill: Damarie Davis, 6-2, sr.
Bishop Kelley: Charlie Dee, 6-4, sr.; Jack Hawkins, 6-4, sr.; Seth Taylor, 5-11, sr.;
Bixby: Triston Driver, 6-0, so.
B.T. Washington: BJ Harris, 6-0, so.; Ty Holdman, 6-2, sr.
Broken Arrow: Ethan Ellison, 6-6, sr.; Justice Sutton, 6-7, sr.
Cascia Hall: Mason Shiflet, 5-8, sr.
Catoosa: Chris Brown, 6-3, sr.; Greyson Lewallen, 6-0, sr.; Titus Miller, 6-6, jr.
Central: Malachi McElwee, 6-1, sr.
Claremore: Jase Lagers, 6-4, sr.; Kort Seidel, 5-10, sr.
Claremore Sequoyah: Karson Bickel, 6-4, sr.; Judah Gibson, 6-2, so.; Eestyn Prater, 6-3, so.
Cleveland: Dylan Baker, 6-2, sr.
Collinsville: Zac Brown, 6-9, jr.
Coweta: Mason Ford, 5-10, sr.
Cushing: Camden Crooks, 6-0, sr.
Dewey: Colby Miller, 6-10, sr.
East Central: Ke’Nardar Maxie, 6-3, jr.
Edison: Jermiah Johnson, 6-2, jr.; Jay Overton-Tobie, 6-3, sr.
Glencoe: Jaxton Weedn, 6-2, so.
Hale: Damario Adams, 6-7, so.; Jacarri Barnes, 6-1 sr.
Hilldale: Jax Kerr, 6-10, so.
Holland Hall: Carter Benton, 6-3, jr.; Nate Mullendore, 6-1, sr.; Jalen Thompson, 6-2, sr.
Inola: Aidan Clark, 6-6, fr.; Jackson Welch, 6-6, jr.
Jenks: Dylan Golightly, 6-4, sr..; Gron Tata, 6-0, sr.; Deke Thompson, 6-3, so.
Liberty: Jarren Cargil, 6-2, jr.; Trent Thompson, 6-0, jr.
Lincoln Christian: Derek Stokes, 5-11, so.
Mannford: Conner Banfield, 5-11, sr.; Tyler Banfield, 6-1, sr.; Trestin Thurman, 6-1, sr.
McLain: KJ Nichols, 6-0, jr.
Memorial: Montae Collins, 5-10, sr.; Ben Radford, 6-4, sr.
Metro Christian: Brady Cox, 6-5, sr.; Mario Darrington, 6-2, sr.; Jackson Sowards, 6-6, jr.
Morris: Tucker Kelsey, 5-8, sr.; Cody Smith, 6-0, sr.
Muskogee: Javian Webber, 6-2, so.
Okay: Chase Clark, 6-0, fr.; Diezel Davis, 5-8, so.; Duckee Swimmer, 6-3, jr.
Oologah: Eli DeSpain, 6-1, jr.
Owasso: EJ Lewis, 6-0, sr.
Pawnee: Terrian Exum, 6-2, sr.
Preston: Jervais Goree, 5-8, jr.; Malachi Ligons, 6-2, sr.; Keyton Smith, 6-2, sr.
Regent Prep: Enre Boshoff, 6-0, sr.
Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote, 5-8, sr.; Solomon Morton, 5-8, sr.
Riverfield: Braeden Clinton, 5-11, jr.; Davieon Clinton, 6-0, sr.
Rogers: Jayden Green, 5-6, sr.
Sand Springs: Alijah Roper, 5-8, jr.
Sperry: Ethan Brown, 6-3, sr.
Tahlequah: Donovan Smith, 6-5, jr.
Union: Cedric Dixon, 6-1, jr.; Korbin Gunn, 5-11, so.; Erik Madrid, 7-1, jr.
Verdigris: Cody Lechlider, 6-4, jr.; Tyler Willis, 5-10, jr.
Victory Christian: Michael Doctor, 6-1, jr.; Caleb Farquhar, 6-0, sr.; Chris Mason, 6-6, jr.
Vinita: Paul Glasscock, 5-10, sr.
Wagoner: Corbin Marsey, 6-1, sr.
Webster: Hondo Avington, 6-1, fr.
Previous winners
Player of the Year
2022: Ty Frierson, Memorial
2021: Anthony Pritchard, Webster
2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington
2019: Keylan Boone, Memorial
2018: Kalib Boone, Memorial
2017: Caleb Nero, Memorial
2016: Elijah Landrum, Central
2015: A.J. Cockrell, Memorial
2014: Shawn Olden, Union
2013: Jaylen Lowe, Owasso
2012: Kaleb Porter, East Central
2011: Tim Smallwood, Victory Chr.
2010: Tharone Chilton, BTW
2009: Will Bryant, Cascia Hall
2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris
2007: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris
2006: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris
2005: Daniel Johnson, Owasso
2004: Nolan “Bo” Richardson, Central
2003: Caleb Green, Memorial
2002: Levi Harris, B.T. Washington
2001: Aundrae Grayson, Rogers
2000: Greg Nash, Edison
1999: Ebi Ere, McLain; and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington
1998: Steve Geary and Kevin Ritter, Union
1997: Ryan Humphrey, BTW
1996: Ryan Humphrey, BTW
1995: R.W. McQuarters, BTW
1994: Brandon Loyd, Memorial
1993: Shea Seals, McLain; and Landis Williams, B.T. Washington
1992: Ray Poindexter, Sapulpa
1991: Jonnie Gendron, Kelley
1990: Clinton McDaniel, BTW
1989: Earl Jones, McLain
1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers
1987: Richard Dumas, BTW
1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison
1985: Kevin Pritchard, Edison
1984: Arthur Thomas, BTW
1983: Archie Marshall, Edison
1982: Wayman Tisdale, BTW; and Steve Hale, Jenks
1981: William Tisdale, BTW
1980: Wayman Tisdale, BTW
1979: Danny Hightower, Owasso
1978: Lance Williams, Edison
1977: Marcus Peel, BTW
Coach of the Year
2022: Eli K. Brown III, B.T. Washington
2021: David Winton, Rogers
2020: Scott Bowman, Webster
2019: Conley Phipps II, BTW
2018: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow
2017: John Coons, Catoosa
2016: Kerwin Dees, Regent Prep
2015: Clay Martin, Jenks
2014: Mike Banfield, Mannford
2013: Mark Vancuren, Owasso
2012: Tim Bart, Bartlesville
2011: Eli K. Brown III, Central
2010: Tim Stewart, Claremore
2009: Michael Parish, Edison
2008: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington
2007: Rudy Garcia, Union
2006: Randy Upshaw, Mannford
2005: Danny Hightower, Owasso
2004: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow
2003: Will Reece, Metro Christian
2002: Rudy Garcia, Union
2001: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow
2000: Scott Padek, Jenks
1999: Tom Whillock, Sapulpa
1998: Rudy Garcia, Union; and Terry Scott, Central
1997: John Phillips, Broken Arrow
1996: Jeff Hogue, Metro Christian
1995: Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley
1994: Scott Padek, Jenks; and Jason Giddens, Glenpool
1993: Luther Pegues, McLain
1992: Terry Scott, Central
1991: Reg Wiens, Oologah
1990: Mike Bolton, McLain
1989: Bob Cleeland, Union
1988: Clifford Criddle, Rogers
1987: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jack Golden, East Central
1986: Nate Harris, BTW; and Mike Tameny, Collinsville
1985: Gary Hendrix, Mounds; and Mike O’Rourke, Memorial
1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Mike Bolton, McLain
1983: John Phillips, Edison
1982: Lonnie Spencer, Rogers
1981: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington
1980: Terry West, Memorial
1979: Henry Bias, Coweta
1978: Dub Raper, Owasso
1977: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington
How the team was picked
World high school sports editor Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to all the schools in the Tulsa metro area. Coaches were asked to nominate players from their teams and select the best five from other teams. Players from grades 9-12 were eligible. A metro school is any school within 60 miles of the World’s downtown office plus any school within 75 miles located in a town with a population of more than 5,000.