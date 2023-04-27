Player of the year finalists

This week, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys wrestling, girls wrestling, boys swimming, girls swimming, girls basketball and boys basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys basketball player of the year:

David Castillo

Bartlesville * Jr.

The Bruins’ career scoring leader averaged 22.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists this season. Had 42 points, six rebounds and six assists against Sapulpa. Last summer, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Under17 World Cup in Spain. In the summer of 2021, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Americas U16 Championship gold medal in Mexico. A 2022 World All-State selection. Career totals: 67 games, 1,594 points, 378 rebounds, 248 assists, 79 steals.

College: Kansas State

Connor Dow

Broken Arrow * Sr.

Averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals to help the Tigers finish 27-2 and reach their first 6A state title game since 1997. Scored 20 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter of a 72-68 comeback win over Owasso on Feb. 14. Produced 24 points in a 68-52 win over Putnam North in a 6A area consolation final. Selected as the Shawnee Invitational MVP —scored 23 in a 66-55 victory over Mustang in the final. Career totals: 62 games, 787 points, 238 rebounds, 80 assists, 71 steals.

College: OSU

Parker Friedrichsen

Bixby * Sr.

The Spartans’ career scoring leader averaged 30.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.2 steals to help Bixby (20-6) post its best record since 2007. Scored a career-high 51 points against Sapulpa and 40 against Sand Springs. Shot 40% on 3s. Selected as the Will Rogers Roper Invitational MVP. Won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage High School Boys 3-Point Championships in Houston, held in conjunction with the NCAA’s Final Four. A 2022 World All-State selection. Career totals: 87 games, 2,151 points, 276 treys.

College: Wake Forest

Jarreth Ingram

Memorial * Sr.

Averaged 16.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals to help the Chargers (23-4) reach the 5A semifinals. Shot 54% from the field, 82% on free throws and 39% on 3s. Scored 30 in a season-opening overtime win at Hale. Had 29 points and 12 rebounds in an OT win at Edison to capture the Green Country Conference title. Helped Memorial win the 2022 state title. Moved to Memorial from NOAH after his sophomore season. Memorial career totals: 55 games, 677 points, 170 assists, 94 steals, 73 blocks.

College: UCO

Jalen Montonati

Owasso * Fr.

Averaged 18.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists to help the Rams reach the 6A semifinals for the first time since 2013. Captured MVP honors after leading Owasso to the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament title. Had 37 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Kansas 6A state champion Blue Valley Northwest 55-47 on Jan. 22 at Pittsburg, Kansas. Shot 43% on 3s and 89% on free throws. Scored 39 in a win over Union on Feb. 7. Career totals: 79 games, 1,144 points, 356 assists, 159 rebounds, 154 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Coach of the Year

Bryon Flam * Metro Christian

Led Metro to a 26-3 record and a runner-up finish in Class 3A. The Patriots were a major surprise after going 13-13 last season. The Oklahoma State graduate has a record of 163-105 with three state tournament berths in 10 seasons as the Patriots’ coach. Arrived at Metro after a nine-year stint as a Broken Arrow assistant. Edged out Broken Arrow’s Beau Wallace for the award — they were teammates on the Tigers’ only state title team in 1997. Two years before that as a sophomore, his Broken Arrow coach John Phillips had Flam coach a seventh-grade team and it went on to win the Broken Arrow Youth Basketball Association title.

FIRST TEAM

Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.

David Castillo, Bartlesville;6A;6-1;Jr.;22.3

Connor Dow, Broken Arrow;6A;6-7;Sr.;15.9

Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby;6A;6-4;Sr.;30.1

Jarreth Ingram, Memorial;5A;6-8;Sr.;16.7

Jalen Montonati, Owasso;6A;6-7;Sr.;18.3

SECOND TEAM

Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.

Jadon Cool, Holland Hall;5A;6-3;Sr.;17.0

Kabron Lewis, Hale;5A;6-2;Sr.;23.0

Brandon Mann, Owasso;6A;6-4;Sr.;14.9

Wyatt Powell, Metro Christian;3A;6-3;Sr.;17.6

Jaken Weedn, Glencoe;B;6-0;Sr.;25.9

THIRD TEAM

Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.

Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington;6A;6-4;Sr.;12.0

DJ Howell, Broken Arrow;6-5;Sr.;9.9

Luke Parish, Edison;5A;6-0;Sr.;15.2

Seth Pratt, Memorial;5A;6-3;Sr.;15.3

Hayden Smith, Tahlequah;6-7;Sr.;15.2

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Aadhi Ayyappan, 6-1, sr.; Michael Smith III, 6-4, sr.

Berryhill: Damarie Davis, 6-2, sr.

Bishop Kelley: Charlie Dee, 6-4, sr.; Jack Hawkins, 6-4, sr.; Seth Taylor, 5-11, sr.;

Bixby: Triston Driver, 6-0, so.

B.T. Washington: BJ Harris, 6-0, so.; Ty Holdman, 6-2, sr.

Broken Arrow: Ethan Ellison, 6-6, sr.; Justice Sutton, 6-7, sr.

Cascia Hall: Mason Shiflet, 5-8, sr.

Catoosa: Chris Brown, 6-3, sr.; Greyson Lewallen, 6-0, sr.; Titus Miller, 6-6, jr.

Central: Malachi McElwee, 6-1, sr.

Claremore: Jase Lagers, 6-4, sr.; Kort Seidel, 5-10, sr.

Claremore Sequoyah: Karson Bickel, 6-4, sr.; Judah Gibson, 6-2, so.; Eestyn Prater, 6-3, so.

Cleveland: Dylan Baker, 6-2, sr.

Collinsville: Zac Brown, 6-9, jr.

Coweta: Mason Ford, 5-10, sr.

Cushing: Camden Crooks, 6-0, sr.

Dewey: Colby Miller, 6-10, sr.

East Central: Ke’Nardar Maxie, 6-3, jr.

Edison: Jermiah Johnson, 6-2, jr.; Jay Overton-Tobie, 6-3, sr.

Glencoe: Jaxton Weedn, 6-2, so.

Hale: Damario Adams, 6-7, so.; Jacarri Barnes, 6-1 sr.

Hilldale: Jax Kerr, 6-10, so.

Holland Hall: Carter Benton, 6-3, jr.; Nate Mullendore, 6-1, sr.; Jalen Thompson, 6-2, sr.

Inola: Aidan Clark, 6-6, fr.; Jackson Welch, 6-6, jr.

Jenks: Dylan Golightly, 6-4, sr..; Gron Tata, 6-0, sr.; Deke Thompson, 6-3, so.

Liberty: Jarren Cargil, 6-2, jr.; Trent Thompson, 6-0, jr.

Lincoln Christian: Derek Stokes, 5-11, so.

Mannford: Conner Banfield, 5-11, sr.; Tyler Banfield, 6-1, sr.; Trestin Thurman, 6-1, sr.

McLain: KJ Nichols, 6-0, jr.

Memorial: Montae Collins, 5-10, sr.; Ben Radford, 6-4, sr.

Metro Christian: Brady Cox, 6-5, sr.; Mario Darrington, 6-2, sr.; Jackson Sowards, 6-6, jr.

Morris: Tucker Kelsey, 5-8, sr.; Cody Smith, 6-0, sr.

Muskogee: Javian Webber, 6-2, so.

Okay: Chase Clark, 6-0, fr.; Diezel Davis, 5-8, so.; Duckee Swimmer, 6-3, jr.

Oologah: Eli DeSpain, 6-1, jr.

Owasso: EJ Lewis, 6-0, sr.

Pawnee: Terrian Exum, 6-2, sr.

Preston: Jervais Goree, 5-8, jr.; Malachi Ligons, 6-2, sr.; Keyton Smith, 6-2, sr.

Regent Prep: Enre Boshoff, 6-0, sr.

Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote, 5-8, sr.; Solomon Morton, 5-8, sr.

Riverfield: Braeden Clinton, 5-11, jr.; Davieon Clinton, 6-0, sr.

Rogers: Jayden Green, 5-6, sr.

Sand Springs: Alijah Roper, 5-8, jr.

Sperry: Ethan Brown, 6-3, sr.

Tahlequah: Donovan Smith, 6-5, jr.

Union: Cedric Dixon, 6-1, jr.; Korbin Gunn, 5-11, so.; Erik Madrid, 7-1, jr.

Verdigris: Cody Lechlider, 6-4, jr.; Tyler Willis, 5-10, jr.

Victory Christian: Michael Doctor, 6-1, jr.; Caleb Farquhar, 6-0, sr.; Chris Mason, 6-6, jr.

Vinita: Paul Glasscock, 5-10, sr.

Wagoner: Corbin Marsey, 6-1, sr.

Webster: Hondo Avington, 6-1, fr.

Previous winners

Player of the Year

2022: Ty Frierson, Memorial

2021: Anthony Pritchard, Webster

2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington

2019: Keylan Boone, Memorial

2018: Kalib Boone, Memorial

2017: Caleb Nero, Memorial

2016: Elijah Landrum, Central

2015: A.J. Cockrell, Memorial

2014: Shawn Olden, Union

2013: Jaylen Lowe, Owasso

2012: Kaleb Porter, East Central

2011: Tim Smallwood, Victory Chr.

2010: Tharone Chilton, BTW

2009: Will Bryant, Cascia Hall

2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2007: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2006: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2005: Daniel Johnson, Owasso

2004: Nolan “Bo” Richardson, Central

2003: Caleb Green, Memorial

2002: Levi Harris, B.T. Washington

2001: Aundrae Grayson, Rogers

2000: Greg Nash, Edison

1999: Ebi Ere, McLain; and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington

1998: Steve Geary and Kevin Ritter, Union

1997: Ryan Humphrey, BTW

1996: Ryan Humphrey, BTW

1995: R.W. McQuarters, BTW

1994: Brandon Loyd, Memorial

1993: Shea Seals, McLain; and Landis Williams, B.T. Washington

1992: Ray Poindexter, Sapulpa

1991: Jonnie Gendron, Kelley

1990: Clinton McDaniel, BTW

1989: Earl Jones, McLain

1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers

1987: Richard Dumas, BTW

1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1985: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1984: Arthur Thomas, BTW

1983: Archie Marshall, Edison

1982: Wayman Tisdale, BTW; and Steve Hale, Jenks

1981: William Tisdale, BTW

1980: Wayman Tisdale, BTW

1979: Danny Hightower, Owasso

1978: Lance Williams, Edison

1977: Marcus Peel, BTW

Coach of the Year

2022: Eli K. Brown III, B.T. Washington

2021: David Winton, Rogers

2020: Scott Bowman, Webster

2019: Conley Phipps II, BTW

2018: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow

2017: John Coons, Catoosa

2016: Kerwin Dees, Regent Prep

2015: Clay Martin, Jenks

2014: Mike Banfield, Mannford

2013: Mark Vancuren, Owasso

2012: Tim Bart, Bartlesville

2011: Eli K. Brown III, Central

2010: Tim Stewart, Claremore

2009: Michael Parish, Edison

2008: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington

2007: Rudy Garcia, Union

2006: Randy Upshaw, Mannford

2005: Danny Hightower, Owasso

2004: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow

2003: Will Reece, Metro Christian

2002: Rudy Garcia, Union

2001: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow

2000: Scott Padek, Jenks

1999: Tom Whillock, Sapulpa

1998: Rudy Garcia, Union; and Terry Scott, Central

1997: John Phillips, Broken Arrow

1996: Jeff Hogue, Metro Christian

1995: Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley

1994: Scott Padek, Jenks; and Jason Giddens, Glenpool

1993: Luther Pegues, McLain

1992: Terry Scott, Central

1991: Reg Wiens, Oologah

1990: Mike Bolton, McLain

1989: Bob Cleeland, Union

1988: Clifford Criddle, Rogers

1987: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jack Golden, East Central

1986: Nate Harris, BTW; and Mike Tameny, Collinsville

1985: Gary Hendrix, Mounds; and Mike O’Rourke, Memorial

1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Mike Bolton, McLain

1983: John Phillips, Edison

1982: Lonnie Spencer, Rogers

1981: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington

1980: Terry West, Memorial

1979: Henry Bias, Coweta

1978: Dub Raper, Owasso

1977: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington

How the team was picked

World high school sports editor Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to all the schools in the Tulsa metro area. Coaches were asked to nominate players from their teams and select the best five from other teams. Players from grades 9-12 were eligible. A metro school is any school within 60 miles of the World’s downtown office plus any school within 75 miles located in a town with a population of more than 5,000.