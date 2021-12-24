2021 Tulsa World Photos of the Year: Moments our photographers captured

“As 1921 Graves Public Oversight Committee Chair J. Kavin Ross viewed 19 bodies shortly before they were reinterred in a mass grave at Oaklawn Cemetery. There were large white coffins and small black boxes. The small black boxes contained remains from children. The mass grave was found while searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Ross had spent countless hours in the heat, digging, looking and exhuming remains. As they were reburied it was unknown yet if they were victims from the Race Massacre. Either way, the gravity of the situation is evident in Ross’ body language as he paused at the large trench shortly before it was filled with dirt.” —Mike Simons
“I love covering prep sports of any kind because of moments like this. Bixby’s Zach Blankenship was attempting to win another state title after missing last season with an injury. The first overtime in wrestling is first points score wins and that is usually a takedown. The win is right there for either wrestler. The dream of a walk-off state title. As soon as the ref called two, this explosion of joy came from Blankenship. I have seen many of athletes celebrate state titles and it never gets old.” — Ian Maule
“Every face says it all and adds to the moment in this photo of Tulsa’s first children’s naturalization ceremony. It was a beautiful moment, and the joy was in the air. Pictured are Mohammad Abdel Baset Nasser (right) and friends and family on July 8 at the Gathering Place.” — Michael Noble Jr.
I was feature hunting on a very snowy day and it was very difficult to get around and I just happened to drive down Lewis Avenue when I looked over and saw Sister Marilyn Norwood shoveling snow. I did a double take and then pulled into the drive across the street and walked over and talked to her about it and she said she was getting some exercise and just helping out.” — Stephen Pingry
“The best thing about being a photojournalist is getting to enter and learn about worlds you know nothing about. When I got the assignment that people would be lining up overnight to get a chance to buy computer GPUs (graphic processing units) at Best Buy I was skeptical. I thought I’d show up and there may be a couple people in line. I was shocked to see the line as the sun rose. While most people in line fiddled with their phones, or took selfies to mark the occasion, Eric McDonough had a recliner and slept like he was in his living room.” — Mike Simons
“After becoming a drone pilot things have changed on how I look at subjects. Not everything needs to be shot from the air. The massive tire fire in Bristow needed an aerial to show the magnitude. The smoke could be seen for miles. It was intense. The air was the only way to photograph this huge fire.” — Tom Gilbert
“Another photo of coming so close. COVID-19 caused the NCAA basketball tournament to have limited photographers so we weren’t able to photograph ORU’s run. I was assigned to cover to watch party. ORU was down a point to Arkansas and had one chance to take the lead. I never watched the final seconds of the game. I didn’t need to. The fans told me everything as smiles dropped into disbelief and maniac atmosphere that had been a constant for over two hours was sucked right out of the Mabee Center.” — Ian Maule
“As COVID-19 cases surged, healthcare workers were encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. They could see what people on the outside of the hospital couldn’t; waiting rooms were full, hallways of the emergency department filled with patients waiting for a room to open up, and meanwhile, the patients keep coming in. Watching this group of nurses swarm around a patient to provide care was inspiring to watch. I left not long after this picture was taken, but their work continued.” — John Clanton
“This was the last event of the day, a candlelight vigil and one of the most somber events of the week that I experienced. This public vigil on the streets of Black Wall Street was filled with moments of silence, prayers, chants, and more as those on attendance remembered the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. While making pictures almost on cue the rain fell around the time the first shots were fired 100 years ago around at 10:30 p.m. In those moments I saw pain and remembrance as the rain seemed to fall as the tears poured out of those in attendance. — Michael Noble Jr.
“Growing up in and around Tulsa, I’ve always liked the Golden Driller. My grandfather was a construction worker who always wore boots, a hardhat and had a collection of belt buckles, so, as kids, my brother and I liked to imagine that statue was somehow about him. Even though every Tulsa World photographer has taken pictures of the Driller at some point, on this weekend, I got to see his size and scale in a little bit different way as painters sprayed on a new coat of custom-tinted gold paint.” — John Clanton
“The Nature Conservancy’s Tall Grass Prairie north of Pawhuska is one of my favorite places in Oklahoma. They have reworked the land to make it like it was. It is a beautiful place where wild flowers and tall grasses flourish. A thing of natural beauty.” — Tom Gilbert
“I remember seeing this play develop as OSU’s QB Spencer Sanders picked his chin up to find Jaden Bray downfield on a streak. As the ball was in the air I was able to find Bray beating OU’s Billy Bowman and thought this will be a nice photo. The ball will be dropped in the bucket, Bowman will tackle Bray, first and goal Cowboys. Pistols Firing, Goodnight Vienna, yadda yadda yadda. In between shutter clicks, I saw the brown of the football in Brays arm’s and was thrilled. I got him midair making a big catch in a big game and then thud. Bray hit the ground and the ball squirted out. You can be in the right place at the right time and still have to write one of my least favorite phrases in all of captioning, ‘attempts to catch a pass.’” — Ian Maule
“The community of Muskogee was shocked after five children were murdered earlier this year. After the murder, people gathered downtown to mourn the victims and console each other. This photograph was taken during that vigil, where many of the people who attended had a connection to the family.” — John Clanton
A Tulsa Firefighter is covered in ice as he battles a 3-alarm fire in the 1700 block of East 6th Street Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
During the winter storm in February I got word that there was a fire burning in the 1700 block of East 6th Street. When I arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters worked in the brutal conditions. As they did, ice formed wherever water spray hit them. It was a cold and damp scene. I was glad when I could go to my car, turn the heater on and file photos. They continued to work for hours, covered in ice. Mike Simons
This year’s Tulsa World Photos of the Year are moving, disturbing, whimsical and beautiful.
Our staff of six photographers produced images that run the gamut of our community. The sights we capture are our community. Our citizens are diverse and our pictures reflect that.
Our photographers have one of the hardest jobs when it comes to documenting history. They have to be close up. They have to run to the action.
They have to show you. They don’t get to tell you. And they hardly ever know when a moment is going to happen.
Every year, nothing is the same. But don’t worry. Our photographers are here, ready to record. One shutter click at a time.
— Tom Gilbert, chief photographer
