2021 Tulsa World Photos of the Year: Moments our photographers captured

This year’s Tulsa World Photos of the Year are moving, disturbing, whimsical and beautiful.

Our staff of six photographers produced images that run the gamut of our community. The sights we capture are our community. Our citizens are diverse and our pictures reflect that.

Our photographers have one of the hardest jobs when it comes to documenting history. They have to be close up. They have to run to the action.

They have to show you. They don’t get to tell you. And they hardly ever know when a moment is going to happen.

Every year, nothing is the same. But don’t worry. Our photographers are here, ready to record. One shutter click at a time.

— Tom Gilbert, chief photographer

