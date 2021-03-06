2021 Mr. Outside: Regent Prep's Nate Beitel

"Nate is on a short list of players, that I have coached since 1976, that devotes enormous time on his own in developing his skills. He is a phenomenal shooter, and he shoots hundreds of shots a week outside of practice time. He also plays AAU basketball. He is often early to the gym and last to leave. Nate has often made 80 or more out of a 100 on 3-point shots on the shooting gun, while working out on his own. This year, he raised his game to a new level with physical development last summer, that saw his vertical jump take a huge increase. This allowed him to shoot over people and to record dunks during games this year."