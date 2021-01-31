2020 World All-State football: Q&A about selections with Barry Lewis

The selections came after reviewing the nominations and consulting other World writers/correspondents and some coaches. Decisions were based primarily on 2020 performances, although career achievements were given some consideration.

When will the player of the year be announced?

Selections of the metro’s top offensive and defensive players are announced during the All-World Awards event — this school year’s is scheduled June 29. The five offensive and five defensive finalists were published in Saturday’s paper. All 10 of those finalists were automatically named to the World’s All-State first team. Announcing an All-State player of the year now could give away the All-World winners. This year’s All-State winner will be selected next summer.

Why was Jenks’ Keith Riggs selected coach of the year?