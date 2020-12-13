2020 Rewind: Take a look at some of the top stories in Wagoner County this year
Twenty-two of the county's 42 ZIP codes are in dark red for "extreme severe risk," with 18 in red for severe risk. One ZIP code is in orange, and one is in yellow.
"We don’t want anyone who needs help to hesitate getting it," a Tulsa physician says.
Oklahoma has 3rd highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., according to latest White House report
"Unlike other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospital admissions are not plateauing," the task force report says of Oklahoma. "Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now."
City leaders appear blind to the new shade of red from the Health Department's alert map, but they seem wide-eyed when seeing green — it's a galling irony they accepted $8.5 million in CARES Act funding, editorial writers say.
Jenks Public Schools apologizes after photo at state championship game shows crowded, mostly maskless student section
Jenks officials said the student section had "too many high school students without masks and too many high school students in close contact with one another."
Employed by a major retailer, Benjamin Hayford pleaded guilty to making false statements to a Tulsa bank in August.
'She's been very good to me': Wagoner football's NuNu Clayton grateful for aunt's sacrifice after mother's passing
Wagoner's "NuNu" Clayton is playing for a gold ball this weekend, but he wouldn't be there without the sacrifice his aunt made along the way.
The governor blasted Democrats and teachers unions over the controversy, but many nonpartisan groups had launched a letter-writing campaign criticizing Stitt's choice earlier Monday. #oklaed
Dolly Parton reportedly saved 9-year-old Talia Hill by pulling her away from the path of an oncoming vehicle. "Well, I am an angel, you know," Parton said, a reference to her role in their Netflix film.
City officials, however, say public dollars are better spent to construct the new Gateway Bridge.