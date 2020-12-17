2020 Photos of the Year
Twenty-two of the county's 42 ZIP codes are in dark red for "extreme severe risk," with 18 in red for severe risk. One ZIP code is in orange, and one is in yellow.
Officer Latoya Dythe, 26, is charged in federal court with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer.
Wayne Greene: Broken Arrow legislator's proposal would effectively freeze Oklahoma's far-from-perfect Constitution in place
Sen. Joh Haste's Senate Joint Resolution 4 would rewrite the state Constitution so that future efforts to revise the Constitution would require a majority of more than 60% to pass.
Five inches of snow blanketed the Tulsa area on Sunday, an amount the National Weather Service said is the heaviest the city has experienced in seven years.
The incident occurred around noon in the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of West Hefner Road, where officers responded to a call of a man allegedly bothering customers outside a store.
Dolly Parton reportedly saved 9-year-old Talia Hill by pulling her away from the path of an oncoming vehicle. "Well, I am an angel, you know," Parton said, a reference to her role in their Netflix film.
The storm is expected late Tuesday morning and could drop about 2 inches in areas west of U.S. 75, according to the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook.
During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt outlined an additional executive executive order limiting crowds at youth indoor sporting events to four spectators per participant or 50% of the building’s capacity, whichever is lower.
For Isabella Aiukli Cornell, her junior prom in 2018 was an opportunity to call attention to what has been described as an epidemic of murder and abuse faced by Native American women.